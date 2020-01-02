Staying organized! Between balancing her career, three kids and marriage to husband Ant Antsead, it’s a miracle that Christina Anstead also manages to have an incredibly clean pantry. The Christina on the Coast star, 36, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly how she’s achieved her enviable kitchen.

“Everything’s labeled now, it says ‘chips’ and ‘snacks’ — whatever they’re looking for, it’s easy to find,” she tells Us of keeping things in order for her kids, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, and Hudson, 3 months. “Before we were like rummaging through there. Honestly we found stuff I had no idea was in there.”

Although, she admits that having three little ones means her pantry might not stay clean forever. “Taylor at least can read so she knows where to put things, but we’ll see what happens,” adds the star. “I have a feeling it might get a little messed up.”

For more on Christina Anstead, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Christina on the Coast season 2 airs January 2 at 9 p.m. ET.



With reporting by Ingrid Meilan