Christina Anstead and husband Ant Anstead celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on Sunday, December 22, with a wedding video that featured their emotional vows.

The Flip or Flop star, 36, shared the four-and-a-half-minute video on Instagram that showed candid moments from their 2018 nuptials in Newport Beach, California.

The clip showed the couple’s kids from their previous marriages accompanying each other down the aisle before Christina glided towards her groom.

“Ant, you are everything I’ve ever wanted and exactly what I’ve always imagined a partnership to be,” the HGTV star said in her vows. “I will spend my whole life making sure you know how loved and cared for you are. You motivate me to be the best person I can be, you inspire me daily, you ground me and love me and our children with your whole heart.”

Christina, who shares two children, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, continued, “You let me be me, you listen without judgment and love me like I’m brand new. I’ve become a better person since I met you and I will continue to grow with you by my side.”

“I love our blended family, I love our four kids with my whole heart. We all fit together perfectly and it’s like we’ve all known each other forever,” she concluded as she choked up. “Now, on December 22nd under the full moon, Act Two can officially begin.”

Ant’s daughter Amelie, from his previous marriage to Louise Anstead, also gave a speech at the ceremony that brought a tear to the bride’s eye.

Later, at the reception, the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, who also shared son Archie with his ex, paid tribute to his new wife, telling her, “I’m the most spiritual, caring, calmest I’ve ever been in my entire life and that’s 100 percent down to you.”

In a caption on her Instagram post, Christina, who welcomed her first child with Ant — son Hudson — in September, wrote, “I still get emotional watching this! What a year it’s been. I was 2 weeks pregnant with baby Hudson here and had no idea – 🤭. @ant_anstead I love you, our blended family and this life with you.”

The British star shared six pics from their wedding day on his Instagram account and wrote, “Holy smokes!!!! A year ago! And What a year! We have done enough for several life times! I am blessed, I am lucky, I am loved, I am full, I am happy, I am yours.

You saved me and you complete me!!!! you are PERFECT!!! My wife! x”