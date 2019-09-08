



Let the nights of no shut-eye commence! Ant Anstead joked about his lack of rest in a tweet on Saturday, September 7, just one day after his wife, Christina Anstead, gave birth to their first child together, son Hudson.

“I always wanted to know what 12 minutes of sleep feels like…… Now I know!” the Wheeler Dealers host, 40, wrote with a series of sweet heart emojis. “Morning Hudson…”

“Someone bring me ALL the coffee,” Christina replied to her husband, sharing a screenshot of his tweet to her Instagram Stories.

The couple later documented a day of friends and family visiting the hospital and bringing the them a lot of java.

Saturday morning also marked a special occasion for Christina, 36, and her daughter, Taylor, 8, and son, Brayden, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. The doting mom shared a beautiful family photo of the siblings meeting their little brother.

“Perfectly captured candid moment of Tay and Bray meeting baby Hudson yesterday- just a little excited,” Christina wrote alongside the snap that shows the little ones beaming with joy next to Ant who are all gazing at the newborn. (The British TV host is also dad of Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12, with his ex-wife, Louise Anstead.)

Christina announced the news of Hudson’s arrival on Instagram on Friday, September 6. “Ant and I are so excited to welcome Hudson London Anstead into the world. Our hearts are SO full of love and joy!” she penned. “Our healthy baby boy was born this morning- 9/6/19 – 7 lbs 7 oz 19.5 inches long.”

Ant and Christina tied the knot in December 2018. Three months later, the pair shared the happy news of their growing family. “@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September,” the California native captioned a photo in March. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling #5 #Gonnaneedabiggercar.”

The following month, El Moussa, 38, accidentally revealed the sex of Ant and Christina’s baby — and later did the same with her due date.

“She’s having the baby tomorrow, so I’m excited for her,” he told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, September 5. “Tomorrow my children are going to have a new brother. It’s all one big family!”

