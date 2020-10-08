Their day, their rules. Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are not extending their exes an invite to their upcoming nuptials.

El Moussa, 39, and Young, 33, recently joined Entertainment Tonight to dish about their special day, including who will make the guest list. Though El Moussa’s two children with ex-wife Christina Anstead will be in attendance, the 37-year-old Christina on the Coast star won’t be.

“No, no exes at the wedding,” the Flip or Flop star said in the interview that aired on Wednesday, October 7. “Small [ceremony], less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better.”

Heather added, “Just intimate, with our best friends and family. We’re gonna have to be strict with our list.”

The engaged couple also dished on the date and the location that they have in mind. “We’re planning [for] sometime [in] summer 2021. We have dates on hold,” the Selling Sunset star said, while El Moussa chimed in, “Right now we’re in between Cabo and California. So, we don’t know where it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be one of those places.”

El Moussa and Young were first linked in July 2019 when they were spotted cozying up on a boat together in Redondo Beach, California. After a year of dating, the HGTV star proposed to his love during their trip to Catalina Island, California. The proposal is expected to air on Flipping 101’s season finale on Thursday, October 8.

One week after announcing their engagement, El Moussa gushed about the milestone and his future wife in a heartfelt Instagram post. “This is the exact moment I got down on one knee and asked @heatherraeyoung to be my wife!” he wrote on July 30 alongside a photo from their beach proposal. “You just never know where life is going to take you. If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy. You just can’t predict what’s going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different.”

El Moussa was previously married to Anstead, with whom he shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, from 2009 to 2018. The same year their divorce was finalized, Anstead went on to marry Ant Anstead. The pair welcomed their first child together, 13-month-old son Hudson, in September 2019.

Last month, Christina announced her split from the British TV presenter via Instagram. An insider told Us Weekly that El Moussa is “sad” that his former wife “is going through a hard time,” but he “did not think that Christina and Ant would last.”