Single, but not ready to mingle! Christina Haack revealed she isn’t jumping back into the dating scene just yet.

“I feel like right now it’s just, there’s so much going on with work and the kids, so focusing on the kids and work and just having fun,” Haack, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, June 1.

The real estate investor shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. She also shares son Hudson, 21 months, with estranged husband Ant Anstead.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” she shared via Instagram after announcing her second split in October 2020. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. … We are all a work in progress.”

The Flip or Flop star is not looking for another romance at this point in her life.

“My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously,” she explained to ET. “And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time and just really focus on the family. Just those things for us, those private times, you know, fun moments.”

Although season 3 of HGTV’s Christina on the Coast won’t feature dating, it will show Haack adjusting to her family’s latest addition — her new Rottweiler, Biggie.

Despite the big changes in her life, Haack and El Moussa, 39, are still great at coparenting their little ones.

“Christina and Tarek’s bond is stronger than ever,” an insider told Us Weekly in April. “They joke how they are much better off as friends. They still film really well together and are glad that they get along for the sake of their kids.”