What’s in a name? Christina Haack, formerly known as El Moussa and Anstead, reintroduced herself in the midst of her second divorce.

“Taking back the family’s last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above,” the Flip or Flop star, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 17.

Haack shared two photos of her late grandparents, noting that her grandmother Mildred “Biddy” Haack was her “greatest influence growing up” in California.

“She was always real in a world of so many fakes. I spent the summers on my family’s farm and we would stay up all night talking. She’s the only person I’ve ever really trusted with my life,” she wrote. “Even in the era she grew up in she colored outside the lines and did things without fear of judgement. She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to. She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day.”

Prior to announcing that she was reverting to her maiden name, the HGTV personality changed “Anstead” to “Haack” on Instagram in January. She has since updated her handle on the social media platform as well.

Haack married Tarek El Moussa in May 2009. The former couple, who share 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden, separated in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018.

The Christina on the Coast star went on to marry Ant Anstead in December 2018 and gave birth to their now-17-month-old son, Hudson, in September 2019. Haack and the Wheeler Dealers alum, 41, announced their split in September 2020, and she filed for divorce that November.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. … We are all a work in progress.”

Despite four years of ups and downs, Haack has been taking life in stride. El Moussa, who got engaged to Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in July 2020, exclusively told Us Weekly in January that his ex-wife is “doing great.”