Spotted on social. Christina Anstead has changed her Instagram name amid her and Ant Anstead’s divorce.

While the Flip or Flop star’s handle is still @christinanastead, the California native changed her bio on Tuesday, January 26, to show her maiden name, “Christina Haack.”

The switch came four months after the Wellness Remodel author announced her split from the Wheeler Dealers host, 41. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Christina wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The HGTV star was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2013, and they share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. Christina welcomed son Hudson, 18 months, in September 2019 with Ant.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” Christina captioned a post-breakup Instagram post. “I never thought I would have two baby daddies, but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these setbacks, I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

As for Ant, the English star said that same month that he “never gave up” on his marriage. “I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” he wrote via Instagram.

In November 2020, Us Weekly obtained court documents stating the details of her and Ant’s divorce, as well as their requests for joint legal and physical custody. The former couple are not requesting spousal support and are each paying their own attorney’s fees.

El Moussa, 39, exclusively told Us earlier this month that his ex-wife is “doing pretty good” amid her split. “You know, we don’t talk too much personal stuff, but based on what I know, she’s doing great.”

As for their coparenting relationship, Christina and the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star “get along fine.” He explained at the time: “We help each other. If I need the kids or if she needs the kids, we’re flexible.”

The exes’ dynamic hasn’t changed much amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they get along “better than ever.” El Moussa added that his fiancée, Heather Rae Young, also coparents with Christina and they “communicate about the kids.”