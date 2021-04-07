Keeping it cordial! Christina Haack and her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa have remained close following their split as they continue to work on Flip or Flop, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Christina and Tarek’s bond is stronger than ever,” the insider says. “They joke how they are much better off as friends. They still film really well together and are glad that they get along for the sake of their kids.”

The reality TV pair, who split in 2016 after eight years of marriage, have been working side by side for five seasons since calling it quits on their relationship. Their divorce was finalized in 2018 and they are now in their 10th season of the HGTV show.

“Their fans love watching them on TV and as far as we know, their show isn’t going anywhere anytime soon,” the source adds.

Haack, 37, and El Moussa, 39, share two children, daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. The Christina on the Coast star is also the mother of 19-month-old son Hudson, whom she shares with her estranged husband, Ant Anstead. The couple split in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage.

While Haack, who has been using her maiden name amid the divorce proceedings, has a good working relationship with her first husband, the insider tells Us it “doesn’t mean she’s getting an invite to Tarek’s wedding,” noting, the pair are a “great example of successful coparenting.”

The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, who is engaged to Heather Rae Young, “made a pact” with his fiancée to keep their upcoming nuptials “small and intimate,” the source explains.

The insider adds: “Christina knows how awkward it would be being a guest and just wishes them all the best. She’s truly happy for him.”

El Moussa, who proposed to the Selling Sunset star, 33, in July 2020, previously spoke to Us about his future wife and how happy he is to be getting married again.

“This is my second shot at life,” he gushed to Us in January. “I’m looking forward to being married to her, raising the kids with her, filming TV shows with her, starting companies with her, traveling the world with her, retiring with her, doing everything with her.”

Haack, for her part, has begun moving forward with her life by listing her $6 million home, which she previously shared with Anstead, 42, earlier this month. Us confirmed on Tuesday, April 6, that the Wellness Remodel coauthor is “looking for a new home with a view” in the same Newport Beach, California, area.

New episodes of Flip or Flop air on HGTV beginning Thursday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper