Small bumps on the road to happily ever after! Heather Rae Young got honest about the obstacles that she and Tarek El Moussa have faced on their way to the altar.

“Spent the whole day wedding planning and it just made me so excited for our special day 🥰🤍 ,” Young, 33, captioned a photo of her and El Moussa, 39, via Instagram on Tuesday, August 10. “I haven’t fully shared this but in the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything. 😅.”

The Selling Sunset star admitted that the process became too much to handle, so her fiancé ended up suggesting that she take a step back.

“Tarek saw how stressed I was getting so we decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said ‘just kidding’ on them 😂 but I’m a biggg believer that everything works out the way it should and after seeing so much of our vision come together today we couldn’t be happier,” she added.

For the couple, the most important part of their wedding day is about making it special for their loved ones.

“Tarek and I are the kind of people who want a big celebration with our closest friends and family but we also want it to feel really intimate and be about our love and our marriage,” the Netflix personality noted. “This is a big day for us and for our family and we don’t take that lightly. All I can say is that I’m so lucky to have someone who’s on the same page as me and I think we’re both just ready for the day to finally come 🤗🤍”

El Moussa replied to the post, gushing in the comments that Young is his “everything ❤️❤️❤️.”

The HGTV star and the real estate agent first sparked romance rumors in July 2019. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that El Moussa loved Young’s “positive energy.” The insider also shared that she “understood his lifestyle.”

Three months later, Young told Us that she thought the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star was The One.

“We are just really, really happy,” she raved in August 2019. “He has all the qualities that I would want in someone. I think we just need to spend more time together before we can make that decision.”

Young noted that she wasn’t looking for a relationship when she met El Moussa, but she couldn’t resist his charm.

“I had been single for a little while, and he just has this special light about him,” she detailed. “His smile and his personality, I felt like he was such a genuine, kind person. We texted back and forth a little bit, and we just bonded.”

On their one year anniversary, El Moussa, who was previously married to Christina Haack from 2009 to 2018, proposed to his now-fiancée.

“She said yes!” the Flip Your Life author wrote via Instagram in July 2020. Young posted her own announcement and mentioned that she was thrilled to become “the Future Mrs. Tarek El Moussa!!!!”

El Moussa later went into detail about the romantic proposal, which took “three months” to plan.

“It was just so perfect because I had the whole weekend planned. Production was there, and she had no idea I was going to ask the question,” he told Us in September 2020. “And even when I got down on a knee and asked her to marry me, I had everybody hiding in tents. So it was all just us out there and it was private, and it was just beautiful.”