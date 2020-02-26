How-Many-Times-Has-the-'Friends'-Cast-Has-Reunited-Since-the-Series-Ended

They’ll be there for you … sometimes. Courteney Cox revealed just how many times the Friends cast has gotten together since the series ended in 2004 — and the answer might come as a surprise to some of the show’s steadfast fans.

Cox, 55, dished on her “ideal” Friends reunion shortly after it was officially confirmed that the actress would be teaming up with former costars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc for an unscripted special on HBO Max.

“You know what, the ideal for me — and we just actually recently did this — and it took forever,” the Cougar Town alum told Kevin Nealon in a clip from his new web series, Hiking With Kevin. “I don’t remember how many years it was, maybe 15 years. We finally all got together and had dinner. When we get together — and it doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show — it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard.”

One of these reunions was hosted by Cox herself, and the other was planned by Aniston, 50, who documented the night in her inaugural Instagram post in October 2019. “HI INSTAGRAM,” the Dumplin‘ star captioned the sweet selfie that showed all of her old costars huddled around the camera.

Although news of the beloved sitcom’s reunion special already made headlines on Friday, February 21, Cox gave Nealon, 66, an inside scoop on what the actors were planning for the highly anticipated TV event.

“We’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show,” she explained during her hike with the Saturday Night Live alum. “I’m so excited. We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great,” she said. “But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

Even some of Hollywood’s biggest stars could hardly contain their excitement when the reunion special was finally confirmed. “NO ONE TALK TO ME. I’M NOT OK,” Aniston superfan Selena Gomez commented on the actress’ post.

All 236 episodes of the series and the special will be available to subscribers when HBO Max launches in May.