Julianne Hough Shares a Heartfelt Tribute to her Late Dogs on Christmas





Never forgotten. Julianne Hough remembered her two late dogs in a sweet Christmas tribute posted via Instagram on Wednesday, December 25.

“Forever,” the former America’s Got Talent judge, 31, captioned a photo of herself snuggling in the snow with her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley. The dogs died on the same day in September.

The pups appeared to enjoy the holiday in 2018 for what would become their last Christmas together. Hough posted a video of her dogs enjoying a light display on her Instagram Story in December 2018. In the clip, the Dancing With the Stars alum asks her dogs, “Got the little ones. Little ones, are you guys watching the lights? Are you loving the lights?”

She captioned the video, “The girls are loving the light show.”

Hough posted another tribute to her “daughters” via Instagram in October, a few weeks after their death. “Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful,” she captioned a series of photos and videos of her dogs. “Thank you for your love. Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me.”

She concluded the heartfelt post, “Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now. I’ve never experienced a love like ours.”

Julianne’s husband, Brooks Laich, also honored the canines in an Instagram post the same month. “The past 2 weeks have been filled with tears of sorrow, and tears of joy,” the NHL player, 36, penned. “The immense pain we feel by their loss is due to the overwhelming love we had for them. Every single beautiful part of them will be missed, but we trust that they are in a better place now, and can still feel their presence in our hearts.”

Although the dogs were the same breed, Hough explained their differing characters in a blog post in July 2017.

“My girls have very strong, distinct personalities,” she wrote at the time. “Lexi’s the active, social one while Harley likes to chill. We always say Lexi is human because she can sense emotions — if you’re upset, she will snuggle and comfort you.”

Hough adopted Lexi in 2008, while Harley joined the family in 2011.