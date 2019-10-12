



Julianne Hough is mourning the loss of her beloved Cavalier King Charles spaniels after both dogs died on the same day.

Celebrities With Their Pets

The Dancing With the Stars champion took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post to her “babies” and “daughters” Lexi and Harley on Saturday, October 12 — a few weeks after the dogs passed away on September 28.

“Pure love is real, it existed through us,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her precious pups. “My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful. Thank you for your love. Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses.”

She went on to say that she “never experienced a love like ours,” before ending her post with: “I miss you I love you forever Now You Are Free.”

Celebrity Couples and How They First Met: Love Story Beginnings

The America’s Got Talent judge didn’t reveal what caused the unexpected death of Lexi, who she adopted in 2008, and Harley, who was adopted in 2011.

Julianne’s husband, Brooks Laich, also shared a touching Instagram tribute to their two dogs. The NHL player posted a photo of the couple holding their pooches with the caption: “It is with the heaviest heart that I share with you the passing of our beloved dogs Lexi and Harley. Their tragic passing has left my wife and I heartbroken. Lexi and Harley were not just pets to us, they were our children, and we loved them as such.”

He continued, “The past 2 weeks have been filled with tears of sorrow, and tears of joy. The immense pain we feel by their loss is due to the overwhelming love we had for them. Every single beautiful part of them will be missed, but we trust that they are in a better place now, and can still feel their presence in our hearts.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 28 Cast Revealed: Lamar Odom, James Van Der Beek and More

Laich also thanked his brother-in-law, Derek Hough, for “going above and beyond what we could ever imagine asking of you.” The World of Dance judge posted a tribute of his own to Harley and Lexi on Instagram.

“I honestly don’t know what to say except that these two creations brought so many beautiful memories into our families lives for the past 11 years,” Derek wrote alongside a photo of two dog collars. “Their abrupt end was tragic but their memory will always be remembered with joy love and happiness.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!