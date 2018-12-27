Julianne Hough's Dogs Love Holiday Lights Even More Than Us

Celebrities weren’t the only ones getting into the holiday spirit this year: From the looks of things, Julianne Hough’s dogs had the best Christmas ever!

The Dancing With the Stars alum, 30, shared a video of her cavalier pups, Lexi and Harley, enjoying a stellar light display on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 26.

In the clip, the two furballs, who are sitting side-by-side on Hough’s lap, can be seen staring out of a car window as they marvel at a stretch of colorful illumination, complete with blinking Christmas trees. “Got the little ones. Little ones, are you guys watching the lights?” the Burlesque actress asks between laughs. “Are you loving the lights?”

“The girls are loving the light show,” she wrote of the entranced duo.

The professional dancer also shared a video of her four-legged friends traveling in style on Wednesday, with Hough’s husband, Brooks Laich, rolling them through an airport in adorable doggy luggage. “Usually I’m the one carrying them,” she said. “It’s kind of fun watching them.”

Hough opened up about the unique characteristics of her tan and white and black and white cavaliers on her blog in July 2017. “My girls have very strong, distinct personalities,” she wrote at the time. “Lexi’s the active, social one while Harley likes to chill. We always say Lexi is human because she can sense emotions — if you’re upset, she will snuggle and comfort you.”

It was Harley who Laich, 35, enlisted help getting his workout on from in May, though: The athlete shared an adorable snap of himself squaring off with the dog before a set of weights. “A good support system makes a man capable of anything…..haha!” he wrote at the time.

The couple, who adopted both canines, also share a husky named Koda — brother to Hough’s bestie Nina Dobrev’s own rescue dog — whom they adopted in November.

The Canadian hockey player shared a sweet video of the Rock of Ages star spooning the human-sized dog on Instagram on Saturday, December 22: “My boy loving on his momma @juleshough.”

