Man’s best friend! There is no doubt that NHL star Brooks Laich and his wife, professional dancer Julianne Hough, live a fit lifestyle, but it appears even their dogs want to get in on the action.

The 34-year-old Canadian hockey player took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 15, to share an adorable — and hilarious — snap of one of the couple’s Cavalier King Charles Spaniel’s trying to get in on his weight lifting session.

The canine can be seen facing Laich, who’s focused on getting his sweat on. The proud dog dad captioned the pic, “A good support system makes a man capable of anything…..haha!”

The athlete even challenged followers to join in on the entertainment. “Let’s have some fun,” he added. “Caption this photo and best one wins a follow back by the end of today! I’m teeing up a 360# deadlift, and Harley is thinking __________?”

Followers were quick to chime in with their pup puns for the fill-in-the-blank ideas. “Remember you said playtime in between sets,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “Really, again?! Dad I told you last time feed me first. I’m not moving”

One funny follower chimed in, “Jeez.. and humans think Dogs are the ones who are BAR-king mad …”

Laich and the 29-year-old former Dancing With the Stars pro — who tied the knot in July 2017 — are not shy to showing off their four-legged friends, Harley and Lexi, when it comes to social media.

The former Los Angeles Kings player took to Instagram earlier this month to celebrate the dog mom in a silly pic of the blonde beauty sitting in a kid’s convertible car with both dogs on her lap.

“I have always said, and always will, that I love you for your heart @juleshough – you love in an unrivaled way!” he captioned the post. “We are so lucky to be in your life -#happymothersday !!! 😘 #niceridebabe #sosilly”

