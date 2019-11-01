Getting into character! Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson packed on the PDA while celebrating Halloween on Thursday, October 31.

The couple, who dressed up as Perri Lister and Billy Idol, documented their evening via Instagram.

“Makin up my man into baby billy idol!” the 26-year-old “Slide Away” songstress captioned a series of photos putting makeup on the 22-year-old Australian singer before they headed to Dream Nashville for Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver‘s Halloween party at the hotel’s nightclub, Dirty Little Secret.

Cyrus and Simpson were first linked last month amid the Disney alum’s divorce from her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth. The former Hannah Montana star and the 29-year-old Hunger Games actor dated on and off for nearly a decade before exchanging vows in Nashville in December 2018. They announced their separation in August after less than eight months of marriage.

While fans accused Cyrus of moving on from Hemsworth — and subsequent fling with Kaitlynn Carter — too quickly, Simpson told Us Weekly that his romance with Cyrus is not as “sudden” as everyone may have believed.

“We’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy,” he told Us and other reporters on October 11. “Any girlfriend that I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it’s kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more. It’s just like a very natural, healthy feeling.”

The twosome later revealed via Instagram live that they kissed for the first time years ago.

“I’d like to remember [the details], I don’t remember,” Simpson said after they agreed they locked lips in 2015. “You were a cougar though. Still are.”

Cyrus replied, “Cougar and cub, baby. … You’re the f—kng cutest. I can’t even deal.”

Scroll through to see pics from Cyrus and Simpson’s PDA-filled Halloween: