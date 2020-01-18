Is it hot in here? Cody Simpson posted an intimate look at girlfriend Miley Cyrus as she relaxed with a bath.

The Australia native, 23, shared a photo of the Hannah Montana alum, 27, in a bathtub via his Instagram Story on Friday, January 17. Cyrus smiled as she posed with only bubbles covering her.

Simpson and the “Slide Away” singer were first linked in October 2019. She announced her split from Liam Hemsworth in August 2019 after less than eight months of marriage and ended her brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter in September 2019.

The couple weathered cheating rumors in December 2019. “There is absolutely no truth to this story,” Simpson’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated. Period.”

The crooner was spotted with Playboy model Jordy Murray in Manhattan on December 21 and allegedly flirted with a group of women. He later personally addressed the speculation, calling the reports of infidelity “stupid” in an interview with Page Six. Simpson noted that he and Cyrus were doing “great” and had a “great Christmas out in Nashville.”

The Grammy nominee confirmed that her romance with Simpson was far from over last month. “Start dating your best friend Asap,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, captioning a second post, “Besties.”

The “Golden Thing” singer detailed the growth of their relationship in October 2019. “Any girlfriend that I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it’s kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more,” he told Us. “It’s just like a very natural, healthy feeling.”

Simpson admitted at the time that it was “too early to say” if Cyrus is The One.

Hemsworth, 30, filed for divorce in August 2019. The Last Song costars reached an agreement in their settlement in December 2019. The news broke one day after their wedding anniversary.

The Hunger Games star has since been linked to model Gabriella Brooks. According to a source, he is “happy to be moving on” and “feels comfortable with Gabriella.”