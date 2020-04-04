Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, dropped off 120 taco meals to local hospital staff to thank them amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“During a pandemic, we have to show love and support to all the health care workers doing their amazing job. So we’re doing a big taco delivery to our local hospital,” Simpson, 23, captioned a series of videos and pics showing him and the “Mother’s Daughter” singer taking delivery of the food on Saturday, April 4.

“Thank you for your support & love,” read a message written on all the brown bags that were loaded into the back of the pair’s car. “Stay strong!!”

“Ordered 120 tacos for our local hospital!” the “Golden Thing” singer captioned an Instagram video that showed boxes labelled with chicken, vegetable and tofu. “Saying thank you to the incredible healthcare workers! The heroes of our time!”

The generous donation comes after the couple celebrated their six-month anniversary earlier this week.

“6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anybody else,” Simpson wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 1, sharing a black-and-white photo of Cyrus, 27. “I love you.”

A couple of days later, Cyrus gave her boyfriend a buzz cut as they self-isolated together.

“Buzz it #cleancutsforcleanoceans,” the Australian star captioned a photo of the finished look on Thursday, April 2, as he encouraged fans to promote ocean cleanups on social media by shaving their heads too.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, who’s been hosting her own daily Bright Minded talk show on Instagram Live amid the COVID-19 shutdown, said in an interview at the end of March that she feels more “connected” to the outside world while staying home.

“This is the most at peace and fulfilled that I’ve been in the last few years,” Cyrus, who’s also adopted a puppy named Bo with Simpson as they quarantine together, told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on March 25 via FaceTime.

“I think I miss the safety of being able to be around my family,” she added. “What do I miss of the outside world — of going to the studio or whatever, I don’t really miss that. Because, connecting with my fans every day is something that I really have been missing, probably since Hannah Montana.”

Scroll down to see pics of Simpson and Cyrus’ act of generosity.