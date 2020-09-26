Showered with love! Gigi Hadid shared a glimpse of her and Zayn Malik‘s newborn baby when she showed off a gift from “auntie” Taylor Swift.

The model, 25, posted a photo via her Instagram Story on Friday, September 25, of her daughter wrapped in a pink blanket. “Auntie @taylorswift made this!!,” she captioned the picture.

The baby also wore a white Versace sweatshirt, which Hadid wrote was gifted from “auntie” Donatella Versace.

Swift, 30, and Hadid’s friendship dates back to 2014 when the Tommy Hilfiger model became a member of the “Cardigan” singer’s girl squad. Hadid later appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2015. The California native also joined Swift on stage as a guest at a stop on her 1989 tour.

Hadid even called the Grammy winner her “sister” in a birthday tribute to her pal in December 2019. “What a phenomenon you are,” she wrote at the time via Instagram. “It’s rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity. I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you, sister.”

Swift also collaborated with Malik, 27, on their 2016 hit song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” The former One Direction member announced the birth of his daughter via Twitter on Wednesday, September 23.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of himself holding the baby’s hand. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Later that day, Hadid posted another black-and-white snapshot of the infant holding her thumb. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” she wrote via Instagram. “So in love.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April the couple were expecting their first child after rekindling their romance three months earlier. A source told Us at the time that the duo were looking forward to becoming parents.

“She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side,” the insider said. “It’s clear that he and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other.”