Their new normal! Gigi Hadid became a mother earlier this week and is already gushing about her and Zayn Malik’s baby girl.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” the model, 25, captioned her Wednesday, September 23, Instagram reveal. “So in love.”

In the Los Angeles native’s social media upload, the infant grasped her mom’s thumb.

“Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys,” Hailey Baldwin commented the black-and-white photo, while Kourtney Kardashian added heart emojis.

As for Malik, 27, the former One Direction member tweeted that it’s “an impossible task” to describe his emotions after the little one’s birth.

The “Pillowtalk” singer explained, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. … The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Us Weekly confirmed in April that the on-again, off-again couple were expecting their first child after reuniting three months prior.

“Gigi is pregnant, and she and Zayn are so in love,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting that she “always wanted to start a family” with the American Music Award winner.

Another insider added, “She’s so excited to be a mom and so happy to be pregnant and to be embarking on this new journey of motherhood, especially with Zayn by her side. … It’s clear that he and Gigi have such a strong connection and so much love for each other.”

Hadid kept her baby bump under wraps until three months later when she gave a glimpse of her bare stomach during an Instagram Live. Last month, she went on to share maternity shoot photos of herself “growing an angel.”

The Tommy Hilfiger designer tweeted in August that she “loved” modeling with her budding belly on display. “I knew what I wanted from the pics and [Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] and [Luigi and Iango] really made it happen for me but was definitely more tiring than working normally,” Hadid wrote via Twitter at the time. “Got through the second look and was like, ‘Guys, I think I can only do two more.’ Hahaaaa.”