The proof is in the pooch! Gigi Hadid, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, gave fans an update on her pregnancy, and the growth is coming along quite nicely.

The model, 25, showed off her bare belly in an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, July 15, turning to the side so her followers could see how it has developed during her pregnancy. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you didn’t look pregnant in your jumpsuit on your last Live.’ That’s because this way [facing front] I’m gonna look normally how I look in this [outfit],” she explained. “The reason I said it’s a different story is, like, there’s my belly, y’all. Like, it’s there.”

She added: “From the front, it’s different, you know what I mean?”

Hadid then detailed why she has remained mostly out of the public eye during her pregnancy. “I’m just taking my time with sharing my pregnancy, and you guys will see it when you see it,” she said, noting that she is documenting things that will share in the future but doesn’t feel “rushed” to do so.

“Right now I just want to experience it, and I just don’t wanna worry about waking up every day during my pregnancy and worry about having to look cute or post something,” she remarked.

Us Weekly confirmed in April that Hadid and Malik, 27, who have dated on and off since 2015, are expecting a baby girl.

Earlier this month, the California native fired back at claims that she tried to keep her pregnancy under wraps. “Disguise ….?” she tweeted on July 4. “I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks. For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

Meanwhile, Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, chose to conceal her bump in a Thursday, July 9, family photo, covering her midsection with a fairy emoji.

On the relationship front, Gigi and Malik are “closer than ever” as they await their daughter’s arrival. “Gigi has been living at her mom’s farm with Zayn,” a source revealed earlier this month. “She came back to NYC recently but she plans to spend most of her pregnancy there at the farm.”