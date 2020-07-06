One-of-a-kind love! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s relationship is still going strong as they prepare to welcome their first child together.

The model, 25, and the former One Direction singer, 27, are “closer than ever” three months after their pregnancy news made headlines, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Gigi has been living at her mom’s farm with Zayn,” the insider adds. “She came back to NYC recently but she plans to spend most of her pregnancy there at the farm.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in April that Hadid is pregnant after the couple rekindled their longtime on-off relationship in January. “She’s always wanted to start a family with Zayn,” an insider explained at the time, noting that the pair is “so in love” with one another.

Hadid and the “Pillowtalk” crooner began dating in 2015 and split for the first time three years later. They reunited soon after breaking up, but their flame fizzled out once more in January 2019. At the time, Us reported that Hadid “tried hard to make it work” with the X Factor UK alum, but that he was working on “a lot of his own issues that she couldn’t help him get through.”

Two months before news broke of her pregnancy, the California native gushed about the possibility of starting her own family one day. “I think that as I get older — well, one day I’ll start a family,” she told i-D magazine for their February 2020 cover story. “I don’t know if I will always be modeling. I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. … But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

Hadid isn’t the only one who’s over the moon about the upcoming arrival of her first bundle of joy. Malik, for his part, “couldn’t be more thrilled.”

“Zayn has always been so into Gigi and she’s always been such a big part of his life,” a source told Us in May, adding that the pair was feeling “solid” in their relationship ahead of their baby’s birth. “He was very hopeful that they would get back together.”