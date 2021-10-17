Something sweet to sing about! Jimmie Allen’s wife, Alexis Gale, gave birth to their second child on Saturday, October 16.

“💖Zara James Allen 💖The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you,” the singer, 36, shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 17, along with a photo of the baby and her happy parents.

The country singer hinted on the Tuesday, October 12, episode of Dancing With the Stars that baby No. 2’s arrival was imminent. The Delaware native said that Gale, 35, was “two centimeters pregnant,” later telling Us Weekly that he meant two centimeters dilated.

“She’s feeling great,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to welcoming this new baby girl into the world. Whenever she decides to show her face.”

The couple, who wed in May in Pennsylvania, are already the parents of daughter Naomi, 19 months. Allen also welcomed son Aadyn, 7, in a previous relationship. In June, he and the nurse announced that their family was growing.

“Jimmie, Lexi, Aadyn, Naomi, Baby Allen,” the songwriter captioned his Instagram reveal at the time.

Later that same month, he revealed the baby-to-be’s sex on the Sam Alex Show, saying, “We’ve got a baby girl on the way! We didn’t do the whole reveal thing because we did it for the first one, and whatever pops out pops out.”

While he and Gale hadn’t officially picked out a name for the little one, the “Freedom Was a Highway” singer said, “I want to name her Aria Stark Allen, because I’m a huge Game of Thrones fan. But Lex ain’t letting that happen. So I don’t know what we’re gonna call her. It might just be ‘Hey you!’”

The proud dad honored his own father while performing with Emma Slater on Monday, October 11. “HERO’s Night on Disney Week here at @dancingabc. My partner @theemmaslater choreographed this beautiful dance that I dedicated to my father,” Allen wrote via Instagram after the performance. “Miss you every single day dad.”

The Academy of Country Music Award winner went on to call the dance to Mulan‘s “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” a “magical” experience. “@emmaslater killed it and we had so much fun. We won the Mickey Dance Challenge which is still so crazy to me,” he wrote on Tuesday.

Allen announced last month that he was joining season 30 of the ABC show although it was “out of [his] comfort zone.”

The musician told his Instagram followers in September, “Looking forward to stepping out and trying something new on Season 30 of @dancingabc. Win or lose its going to be great experience and fun and I’ve already met some amazing people. Life is short y’all. … You never know what talents you’ll find buried inside of you. Live without limits. Let me get back to stretching.”