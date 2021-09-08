It’s officially time to hit the dance floor! Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is just around the corner and the full cast was announced during Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 8.

In addition to the previously announced JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee, ABC revealed that Melora Hardin, Melanie C., The Karate Kid‘s Martin Kove will join. As Us Weekly previously confirmed, Matt James, Kenya Moore and Brian Austin Green are also among the new cast.

As for the pros, many fan favorites are back, including Jenna Johnson, Witney Carson, Sharna Burgess, Lindsay Arnold, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko and last season’s winner, Artem Chigvintsev. Keo Motsepe and Peta Murgatroyd are not returning to the ballroom.

“While it’s disappointing to not be back for season 30, I’ve been honored to be on the last nine seasons of the show and look forward to returning in the future,” Motsepe exclusively told Us following the pro announcement on Thursday, September 2. “There’s a great group this season and I wish all the dancers and the show the best of luck! I also have some exciting opportunities in the works, so don’t worry, you’ll be seeing me again soon enough!”

Tyra Banks will return as the host of season 30 after joining the reality competition show last year, despite the backlash that she received over multiple mistakes during the live show.

“I’ve been doing live TV probably since I was 17, 18 years old,” the America’s Next Top Model creator, 47, told press in August 26. “Live TV is pretty normal for me. I actually prefer it because when you tape, you’re taping something for 12 hours, and the director keeps saying do it over and over again. Whereas live, you’re over it pretty fast.”

Banks, who replaced longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, added that she is fine to take the blame when mistakes happen during the show.

“The world is angry at the talent. But there’s a whole control room and things happening and craziness going on, and I’m fed certain things, say certain things that I’m told. But it is what it is,” the supermodel explained. “We are a team. And sometimes you have to take darts for the team, and I took them. And will continue to take them. … I was blamed for it, and it wasn’t me. And I think that’s very important to say.”

Scroll down for the full cast list, then tune in to the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars on ABC Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.