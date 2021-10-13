‘DWTS’ Disney Villains Night Ends With a Heartbreaking Double Elimination

Dancing With the Stars‘ Disney Villain night is always a fan favorite, but on Tuesday, October 12, it also meant that two stars were sent home — after the first 10 was awarded!

Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater kicked off the episode on a high note, dancing a showstopping jazz routine to Billie Eilish‘s “bad guy,” inspired by Peter Pan. The duo received the bonus points during the Monday, October 11, episode, and on Tuesday, earned their first nines.

“You’re surprising me each week,” Len Goodman said after their number. The pair earned a 35 out of 40, bringing their total to 67 out of 80. The country star, however, was already in an amazing mood as he revealed that his wife, who is pregnant with their second baby, is two centimeters dilated!

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach also blew the judges away with their Argentine tango to “Arabian Nights” from Aladdin, a routine that included multiple lifts, which the NBA star effortlessly pulled off.

“I’m truly blown away. That was one of the most magical performances I’ve ever seen on the show,” Carrie Ann Inaba said. While Len didn’t appear that impressed, he said it was the athlete’s “best dancing” so far. He gave the pair a 7 while both Derek Hough and Carrie Ann awarded the pair 9s.

Melora Hardin, who became a front-runner when she earned four 9s during Monday’s episode, got a special visit this week by The Office‘s Kate Flannery, who competed on season 28 of the competition series. After dancing a jazz routine to her own version of “Mother Knows Best” from Tangled, she earned the first 10 of the season — from Len, who said the “truly delightful” performance had “grit” and “charm.”

Sharna Burgess and boyfriend Brian Austin Green had a tough time during Disney Heroes night as the judges criticized that their Vienesse waltz. After Len said it had too much “kissing and cuddling and messing about,” Bruno Tonioli noted, “Sometimes too much sweetness gives you a toothache. … I know you love each other. I love it and I love you two, but come on.”

On Tuesday night, the judges focused more on their dancing as they performed a paso doble to “He’s A Pirate” from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl. “I don’t know how you did it through those explosions,” Carrie Ann told him after the number. “I’m very proud of you.”

While the week was a ton of fun, it still ended with a double elimination. Brian and Sharna landed in the bottom and were eliminated first. The judges then had to save either Matt James and Lindsay Arnold or Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong. Bruno and Carrie Ann saved Matt and Lindsay, while Derek saved Kenya and Brandon. Len had to make the final choice, saving Kenya and sending home the former Bachelor.

Scroll down to see all the scores: