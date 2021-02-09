Birthday bash! Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean celebrated their daughter Navy’s 2nd birthday in style on Thursday, February 4.

“And just like that, we have a 2-year-old,” the former cheerleader, 32, captioned an Instagram slideshow the following day. “Had a blast last night celebrating our precious girl!”

The country singer, 43, added with a post of his own: “Hard to believe this lil nugget is 2 years old today. I wish all kids could be this sweet and loving. She is a special little girl! Happy bday Navy baby. We love you so much.”

Navy’s party took place at Urban Air Cool Springs, an adventure park with trampolines. “It appeared that they were having a lot of fun at the birthday party,” the Franklin, Tennessee, company exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 9. “A lot of the parents were out playing and participating with their kids. Everyone was laughing and smiling and seemed to be having a great time the entire time. They spent time on the attractions throughout the park as well as in the designated birthday party room where they enjoyed pizza and cake.”

The Grammy nominee is also the father of three more children — daughters Keeley, 17, and Kendyl, 13, with ex-wife Jessica Ussery, as well as son Memphis, 3, with Brittany.

In May 2020, the North Carolina native exclusively told Us that she would “love” to have more kids with the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer. “I’ve been asking him, ‘What would our third baby name be?’” Brittany said at the time. “He’s like, ‘Well, we don’t have to worry about it because it’s not happening,’ but I would love another.”

The American Idol alum explained why her husband is “done,” saying, “He has four [children], so I understand, but I would definitely do another one. We probably will not be contributing to the new [coronavirus] baby boom.”

For now, the University of Alabama graduate is loving life with their toddlers who sweetly “interact” and play together. The little ones were almost IVF twins, she revealed in October 2020.

“Both of our babies are IVF babies,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We almost put Memphis and Navy in at the same time because after our long infertility journey, multiples seemed AMAZING to me. Memphis was transferred first. How crazy to think that my babies who look almost identical could have been twins?”

Keep scrolling to see pics from Navy’s birthday party, from family photos to snack breaks.