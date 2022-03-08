Country collab! Jason Aldean worked with Carrie Underwood on hit single “If I Didn’t Love You” — and the Grammy nominee spoke about the chances of their youngest children dating in the future.

The Georgia native and his wife, Brittany Aldean, were asked about the possible pairing at the 2022 ACM Awards on Monday, March 7. Brittany, 33, told Entertainment Tonight that she was “not opposed” to daughter Navy and Jacob, both 3, getting together one day.

Jason noted, however, that his daughter “probably” would not be allowed to date at all in the future, despite Navy being “strong-headed.” The “Big Green Tractor” singer, who is also the father of Keeley, 19, Kendyl, 14, and Memphis, 4, said, “I don’t know if I am going to have much say in [her love life].”

Brittany agreed, chiming in, “I feel like she does what she wants.” The North Carolina native went on to say that she will have a “very hard” time when Memphis begins to date.

“I feel like she’s gonna be more protective of our son and I’ll probably be more protective of Navy,” Jason, who shares his eldest daughters with ex-wife Jessica Ussery, said.

The record producer is “done” having kids, his wife exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020, explaining, “I’ve been asking him, ‘What would our third baby name be?’ He’s like, ‘Well, we don’t have to worry about it because it’s not happening,’ but I would love another. He has four, so I understand, but I would definitely do another one.”

As for Underwood, 38, the American Idol alum became a mom in 2015 when she and husband Mike Fisher welcomed son Isaiah, now 7. Jacob arrived four years later.

While the Oklahoma native’s youngest is the same age as Navy, her eldest son has an older crush — Maddie & Tae’s Maddie Marlow.

“This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could ‘look cute for Maddie,’” the “Before He Cheats” singer tweeted in May 2019. “He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her. Don’t you break his heart @MaddieMarlow !!!”

The Texas native, 26, replied at the time: “I seriously could’ve cried. My heart just about exploded. Y’all raised the sweetest boy! Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys. #newtourboyfriend.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.