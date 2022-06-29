Ashley McBryde Announces Performing Break Due to 'Personal Reasons

Pressing pause. Ashley McBryde announced that she will go on hiatus for several weeks due to “personal reasons” amid her gig on Dierks Bentley‘s tour.

“Thank you all for the well wishes,” a statement from the country singer’s team via Facebook read on Tuesday, June 28. “For personal reasons, Ashley will not be performing for a few weeks.”

McBryde, 38, had a solo show in New Haven, Kentucky, set for July 10 that has been rescheduled to September 8. The “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” singer has also been opening for Bentley, 46, and Travis Denning on the Beers On Me Tour 2022. However, she has removed the July 8 and 9 dates from her tour calendar. Her July 14 and 15 shows remain on the calendar, but the statement was vague about when she’d be back on stage.

“We will share more details regarding when she will be back on the road as soon as they become available, but she wants you to know that she loves you all and misses you and will be back soon stronger than ever!” the announcement read.

McBryde previously had to postpone performances amid her This Town Talks Tour in September 2021 after a horseback riding accident. She was riding in Montana before a show when her foot slipped from the stirrup just as her mare got spooked. The Arkansas native lost her balance, falling off the horse and landing on her head.

She revealed via Instagram that she was rushed to the hospital where she needed “staples to close [her] scalp.” A CAT scan showed a “pretty harsh concussion” and McBryde said she was “not able to walk without assistance” at the time. However, she promised that as soon as she was “able to walk across a stage again, that is exactly where you’ll find [her].”

After canceling four shows, the ACM Award winner returned to the spotlight that October but said she was still handling side effects. “As I’m healing and getting better and dealing with dizzy spells, knowing that I have a show to go and do, I think it helps the healing process,” Ashley told Audacy at the time. “You don’t want to just sit around and think about the headache that you have, you want to get up and go do a thing!”

The singer performed “Love Is Alive” during the public memorial for the late Naomi Judd in May and is set to appear on The Judds’ tour with Wynonna Judd in the fall to honor the icon.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!