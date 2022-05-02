Remembering their mom. Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd tearfully took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony one day after announcing the death of their mother, Naomi Judd.

The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville on Sunday, May 1. Ashley, 54, and Wynonna, 57, recited a Bible passage in their mom’s honor during the event, per the Associated Press.

“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” the Heat actress told the audience through tears.

Wynonna joined her sister in paying tribute to the late musician, adding, “I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew mom would probably talk the most. I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed. … Though my heart’s broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do.”

The late Kentucky native and her eldest daughter formed the country duo The Judds in 1983, winning five Grammys together throughout their careers. On Saturday, April 30, Wynonna and Ashley announced via social media that their mother died at the age of 76.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” their statement read. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Tributes poured in from fellow country artists following the heartbreaking announcement. Performers honored Naomi during Sunday’s ceremony, including Carly Pearce, who put her spin on 1986’s “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days).” Brandi Carlile gave a thoughtful performance from home after pulling out of the event due to COVID-19.

“Having a bittersweet Sunday afternoon at home with my daughters today and praying for @wynonnajudd and @ashley_judd,” Carlile, 40, captioned an Instagram video alongside her 7-year-old daughter, Evangeline. “We know they woke up to a world without their mom today 💔 We want them to know that they’re so loved and that they’ve given a language to not just mothers and daughters everywhere but that every family can learn something about love from @thejuddsofficial. … Let’s send them every bit of love and gratitude that they deserve.”

Though she wasn’t at the Nashville induction, Carrie Underwood honored Naomi with an emotional performance of her song “See You Again” at Stagecoach Festival in California. “This next song goes out to everybody who’s ever lost someone that they loved, which is everybody,” she said on stage. “Let’s light up this place in memory of all those that we miss. I know all of country music will be lighting something up for Ms. Naomi Judd.”

