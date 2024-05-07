Netflix Edited Out Kim Kardashian Getting Booed at Tom Brady s Live Roast

Kim Kardashian‘s unceremonious welcome at Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady has been wiped from history.

After Kardashian, 43, was loudly booed by the crowd at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Sunday, May 5 when she took the stage to poke fun at Brady, 46 — as viewers of the livestream saw — the edited version of the roast cuts all of that out.

During the live roast, Kardashian wasn’t even able to tell her first joke due to the deafening amount of vitriol being spewed her way. Things were so bad that host Kevin Hart even had to give a hearty “whoa, whoa, whoa” to the crowd.

In the version currently available to stream on Netflix, however, that part is entirely omitted. A note on the bottom of the screen reads: “Edited from a previous livestream.”

While holding a glass of champagne, Kardashian kicked off her set by taking aim at Hart, 44, himself. “I know a lot of people make fun of your height,” she said. “But what people don’t know is you’re also pretty mean, which makes you the smallest Black dick I’ve ever seen.”

Later in her set, Kardashian joked about rumors that she and Brady were romantically linked last year. The Skims founder said, “I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might.”

Kardashian even compared Brady to her former stepfather — and former Olympic star — Caitlyn Jenner.

“I do know it would never work out,” Kardashian said of a potential relationship with Brady. “An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, slinky hair — you remind me too much of my stepdad now. Part of me thinks you would try to undress me, just to try on my clothes.”

Kardashian continued, “I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard, but I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the greatest athletes in the world who’s proved you can do anything in this next chapter. You can become a commentator, a far right Republican, or even a strong, confident woman.”

However, Kardashian saved perhaps her most outrageous joke for the end of her set, when she made reference to her family’s connection to O.J. Simpson.

“Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have defended former football players,” Kardashian joked about her late father Robert Kardashian Sr.’s defense of the late Simpspon in his infamous 1995 murder trial.

By that point, the crowd was on Kardashian’s side, which is still available to see in the edited version.

The Roast of Tom Brady is available to stream now on Netflix.