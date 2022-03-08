Taking a break to enjoy the music! While presenting two awards at the 2022 ACM Awards, Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille didn’t forget to offer a special shoutout to their hit show Yellowstone.

“In addition to compelling stories and intense family drama, Yellowstone features great music on our soundtrack,” Asbille, 30, said on Monday, March 7, while presenting the ACM award for Song of the Year with Grimes, 38, by her side.

After naming Lainey Wilson as the winner for “Things a Man Oughta Know,” the costars also awarded Single of the Year to Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood for “If I Didn’t Love You.”

Grimes and Asbille’s appearance at the Las Vegas awards show came two months after season 4 of Yellowstone wrapped up with plenty of shocking twists and turns to hold fans over until the next season. The drama series, which premiered on the Paramount Network in June 2018, is a modern western that follows the owners of the largest race in Montana, the Dutton family.

In addition to Grimes and Asbille, the show also stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Danny Huston. The cast is rounded out with Gil Birmingham, Ian Bohen and Ryan Bingham.

Yellowstone has recently reached a new level of success with two spinoffs and a long list of award nominations of their own. 1883, starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, wrapped up its run late last month. Meanwhile, 1932 and 6666 are still set to premiere on Paramount+.

Earlier this year, Grimes surprised fans when he announced his plans to explore a career in country music. The Ohio native, who portrays Kayce Dutton, was previously a drummer for a Los Angeles-based band.

“It was around that time when the alt-country thing was really going on. Wilco and Ryan Adams were really big then and we were kind of like that,” he recalled during an interview with Rolling Stone in January. “I played guitar too and helped write songs for the band, so I got to be more than a drummer. It was a cool experience.”

Grimes noted that he was already working on writing music alongside his costar Bingham, 40, when they weren’t filming. Although the American Sniper star was looking forward to returning to his musical roots, he credited his role on Yellowstone as a true career highlight.

“When you’re a little boy and you want to be an actor, what are some things you want to play? A cowboy, a soldier,” he told Entertainment Tonight in January about his love for his character. “It’s kind of all of the dream roles wrapped into one. He’s just an emotionally complex guy but also a badass. It’s all good stuff.”

Scroll down for photos of Grimes and Asbille enjoying their night out at the 2022 ACM Awards: