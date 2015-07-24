Country music superstar Alan Jackson, 56, whose new album, Angels and Alcohol, is out now, shares 25 surprising facts about himself with Us Weekly.

1. I once sang “Respect” with Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston.

2. I’ve performed for the past four U.S. presidents.

3. My first performance was in a second grade assembly program.

4. I played Barnaby in my high school’s production of Sing Out, Sweet Land.

5. Growing up, I had a pet squirrel monkey.

6. I love classic reruns on TV Land.

7. I drove a forklift at the Kmart warehouse in Newnan, Ga., before moving to Nashville.

8. I started wearing a hat to cover up a scar on my forehead.

9. Our 4-pound Yorkie, Coco, sleeps at the foot of our bed in a pink dog bed.

10. I hate kale and brussels sprouts, but love turnip greens.

11. I’m a member of The Andy Griffith Show Rerun Watchers Club.

12. My first band was named Dixie Steel after a box of nails on the floor.

13. I jumped a monster truck over six cars in my “Who’s Cheatin’ Who” music video.

14. I have my private pilot’s license.

15. I was 20 when I went to my first concert.

16. I’m a Weather Channel junkie.

17. I can wiggle my ears.

18. I’ve always loved to play practical jokes.

19. My first job, at age 12, was in a shoe repair shop.

20. The first time I flew in a plane, I was 26.

21. My greatest passion is restoring antique cars.

22. I am never without Blue Plate mayonnaise when I’m on tour.

23. I can whistle like an ambulance siren.

24. I make good cornbread from scratch.

25. Dale Earnhardt once drove me from an airport in the Bahamas to my boat.

