The show must go on! The 2021 awards season is in full swing after being delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 26th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards are next on the schedule and will honor the best in film and television on Sunday, March 7, from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Taye Diggs will be live on location as the show’s host.

The TV nominees were announced on January 18, with The Crown and Ozark each earning six nods. Other notable nominees include the cast of Schitt’s Creek, Lovecraft Country and Better Call Saul.

“We are so thrilled to be celebrating the incredible work that was released during this extended season,” said Critics’ Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “In a year when the need for entertainment was undeniable, the industry rallied to deliver beautiful series that delighted us, educated us, challenged us, and most importantly, brought us all together.”

A month later, the film nominations were announced, with Netflix movie Mank earning the most nods. The late Chadwick Boseman became the first actor to receive two posthumous nominations in the same year for his roles in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Other notable actors vying for an award this year are Ben Affleck for The Way Back and Delroy Lindo for Da 5 Bloods, both of whom were snubbed at the Golden Globes and the upcoming SAG Awards.

The Critics’ Choice Association announced on February 17, that Zendaya will be the recipient of the fifth annual #SeeHer Award. It honors women who embody the values set by the SeeHer movement, which advocates for accurate portrayals of females in media and advertising.

“We are delighted to be presenting the award to Zendaya, who is such a strong representation of what it means to be a woman in 2021,” SeeHer president Nadine Karp McHugh said in a statement. “One of the busiest rising stars in Hollywood – with a generation of Disney Channel fans, Marvel devotees and Euphoria evangelists – she is a role model and leading voice of her generation.”

McHugh highlighted Zendaya’s achievements thus far, noting her 2020 Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, which made her the youngest star to earn that honor. “She is showing the next generation that you are never too young to use your voice to make a difference,” she continued. “Inspiring girls everywhere to see themselves in their full potential, Zendaya represents everything SeeHer is.”

Scroll down for everything you need to know about the upcoming awards show.