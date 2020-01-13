Awards season is officially in full swing! Milo Ventimiglia, Anne Hathaway and more celebrities were spotted behind-the-scenes of the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 12.

During the evening, Kristen Bell was honored with the #SeeHer Award, which her Good Place costar Ted Danson presented to her.

“Sometimes I do get asked, ‘What does it mean to be a woman today?’ And I respond always by asking them to repeat the question so I can buy more time because it’s a really, really hard question,” the 39-year-old actress said on stage at the Barker Hangar theater. “It is just about giving yourself permission to be the things that you really are, which seems very easy but it is not because women have been conditioned to fit into boxes. … The idea of womanhood is someone who sheds the perfect little box and owns their complexity and I’ve been really lucky to be able to play some really complex women.”

Bell’s costars, including Danson, William Jackson Harper and D’Arcy Carden were nominated during the show, but didn’t take home any hardware. After they lost their respective categories, they posed with L’s on their foreheads.

“We are losers,” Carden wrote alongside a video of the cast laughing off their losses during the ceremony.

Elsewhere during the show, Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor (Joker), Renée Zellweger won Best Actress (Judy), Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) and Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress (Marriage Story). At the end of the evening, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood took home Best Picture.

Scroll through to see the best pictures from the night: