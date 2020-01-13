Bye-bye, bump! Anne Hathaway debuted her post-baby body at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards after giving birth to her second child with Adam Shulman.

The actress, 37, stunned on the red carpet in a plunging gold sparkling gown with a slouchy top and a fitted bottom. News broke in December that the Oscar winner and the actor had welcomed their second child when the couple were spotted carrying a newborn baby in a carrier. Their 3-year-old son, Jonathan, walked by his parents’ side.

The infant’s arrival came five months after the Devil Wears Prada star announced that she was pregnant. “It’s not for a movie. #2,” Hathaway captioned a July mirror selfie on Instagram. “All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love.”

The New York native joked about her pregnancy brain the following week. “I’m pregnant and I don’t remember what I say from minute to minute,” she told Us Weekly and other reporters. When asked a specific question about appearing in 2017’s Colossal, the Emmy winner said, “My brain won’t let me go there right now. I’m sorry. Somebody’s eating it.”

Hathaway and Shulman wed in 2012 and welcomed their eldest four years later.

The Golden Globe winner first opened up about her and her husband’s family plans the year they tied the knot, telling Telegraph: “I’m 30 and I want to have a family of a certain size. Look, I’ll start with one healthy kid, but I’d like to have a few naturally and adopt. I gotta get on it. I’d like to have as many as I can afford, not just financially, but in terms of time because you want to make sure each one feels special. I’ve had one goal in mind for the past 12 years, which is: ‘Get a movie, get a movie, get a movie.’ Now I might have to say: ‘Get a baby, get a baby, get a baby.’”

