



Anne Hathway is keeping it real — even if that means owning up to a very common pregnancy side effect.

“My brain won’t let me go there right now. I’m sorry,” the Witches actress, 36, told Us Weekly and other reporters after a Television Critics Association panel on Saturday, July 27, when asked if her younger self would have thought she’d be acting in superhero films instead of romantic comedies.

Referring to her unborn baby, Hathaway added: “Somebody’s eating it.”

The Intern actress opened up not once, but twice, about her foggy memory at the event. Saturday marked Hathaway’s first public appearance since she announced on Wednesday, July 24, that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, are expecting their second child.

“I’m pregnant and I don’t remember what I say from minute to minute,” Hathaway quipped during a panel promoting her new Amazon series, Modern Love, after she repeated herself.

Hathaway dished on her personal life during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Saturday and got real about her fertility struggles.

“I am really happy,” she said. “This is something I’ve been wanting for a while and I’m really happy it’s happening.”

As for the line in her Instagram baby announcement where she said “it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” Hathaway explained: “There is a one-sided narrative to this and, of course, it’s wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it’s ready to share. I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy and, in fact, a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like we’re the only ones going through it.”

Hathaway — who is also the mom of 3-year-old son Jonathan with the Loft actor — went on to share that she had reservations about making such a public post.

“I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because — and it wouldn’t be their fault that that happened — you just can’t help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it’s happening to everyone else but you,” the actress told ET. “And I just wanted that person to know that they’re included in my story too and that my story didn’t just have happy moments too.”

