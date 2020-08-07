The return of Heisenberg? Bryan Cranston would clear his schedule to reprise his role as Walter White on Better Call Saul if show creator Vince Gilligan came knocking on his door.

“I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it,” the actor, 64, told Collider on Thursday, August 6. “I would do it in a second. But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go, and we’ll see what happens.”

Although Cranston hasn’t yet been asked to don Walter’s iconic Wayfarer sunglasses on Better Call Saul, he has been approached multiple times to direct an episode of the AMC series.

“I have been asked to direct an episode every single season and it just didn’t work out because of a commitment to doing a play or doing a movie or something, so I wasn’t able to section out the times available,” he said. “But I do love the show. I think it’s a fantastic show.”

The Malcolm in the Middle alum did reprise his role as Walter in the 2019 Netflix film El Camino, which followed Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) in the aftermath of the events of Breaking Bad. The Emmy-winning series wrapped in 2013 after five seasons.

Better Call Saul — which premiered in 2015 — chronicles the evolution of lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) into his alter-ego, Saul Goodman. The prequel series has already included some familiar faces from the Breaking Bad franchise, including Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis).

Gilligan, 53, told Us Weekly in February that he’s well aware fans are clamoring for Walt and Jesse’s long-awaited cameos on Better Call Saul. The producer added that there could be hope for the mismatched duo to make an appearance in the show’s final season.

“There’s a couple of big ones — a couple of big 800 pound gorillas, elephants in the parlor — that everyone always asks about: Walter and Jesse,” Gilligan said at the time. “And we’re not going to see them in season 5, but hopefully, before Saul’s said and done, they’ll make it into the show.”