Blue Christmas? The first look at Euphoria’s special episode promises a rough time for Zendaya’s Rue Bennett.

The Emmy-winning actress, 24, teased the new episode on Monday, November 30, via social media, alongside a trailer for part one of the Rue-centered episodes. “Rue: Part 1 December 6th 9pm,” she captioned the tweet.

The two new episodes will both focus on Rue. Part one titled, “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” will drop on Sunday, December 6, and will pick up where the season 1 finale ended.

The trailer for the new chapter (which takes place during Christmas) begins with Rue sitting in a diner in her iconic maroon hoodie, looking outside longingly as Otis Redding’s “Cigarettes and Coffee” playing in the background.

There are also clips from her last encounter with her girlfriend, Jules (Hunter Schafer), from season 1, when the pair were prepared to leave high school for the big city. In the teaser, however, Rue does not board the train and instead stays behind as Jules heads out on her own.

The choice to say behind leads to a downward spiral for Rue. “Maybe I deserve it,” she says in a dazed state, after going back to drugs and battling internally with her decision to leave Jules.

Her sadness is briefly interrupted by Ali (Colman Domingo), who snaps her out of her fog by saying, “Rue, why’d you call me?” while sitting in front of her in the diner.

The new episodes come less than three months after Zendaya made history in September as the youngest star to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the HBO hit.

“To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day, and I’m inspired by everything you do,” the former Disney Channel star said at the time. “I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people.”

Euphoria will return on HBO on Sunday, December 6, at 9 p.m. for the first special episode. The second episode has yet to receive a release date.