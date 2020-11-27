Another one bites the dust! In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its unforeseen scheduling halts and production issues, many TV shows have been axed over the past few months.

GLOW, Stumptown, The Society and I’m Sorry had all been renewed for another season ahead of the worldwide pandemic, but were later canceled due to issues surrounding the virus and working conditions.

Netflix announced the “difficult decision” to pull the plug on GLOW, which follows the lives of women wrestlers in the ‘80s, in October 2020.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus,” creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said in a statement at the time. “COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of Glow.”

They continued: “There’s a lot of s–tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job.”

No network seems to be immune from the COVID-19 cuts, with ABC, Netflix, Showtime and more announcing cancelations throughout the summer and fall months.

Long-running shows including Tosh.O and Drunk History also fell victim to pandemic-related changes. Drunk History co-creator Derek Waters spoke out about its cancelation ahead of season 7 in August 2020.

“This wasn’t by choice. Very disappointed in how this ended. BUT my god am I ever so grateful for the opportunity I had,” he tweeted at the time. “It was all such a dream come true. Thank you to everyone who worked on it & everyone who watched the show! I hope you learned something. I sure did #drunkhistory.”

TV newcomers Americanah and Evel, which had yet to get off the ground, also found themselves on the chopping block after its respective stars — Lupita Nyong’o and Milo Ventimiglia — faced filming conflicts because of changes in their other projects.

