No longer a secret. The Society season 2 is about to begin filming, star Kathryn Newton revealed to Us Weekly — and it sounds like it’s going to be just as mysterious as the first.

“I can tell you that we’re going to start filming really soon. Right after I wrap this movie I’m going to go start filming and I’ve heard a lot … well, a little, not a lot,” the Big Little Lies star, 22, told Us at the Campari-sponsored Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, January 28. “To me, it feels like a lot [of it is] about where the story is going to start. I can’t say anything obviously, but people aren’t ready. I’m not even ready!”

As for her character, Allie, Newton has an idea of what she hopes to see in the future.

“I really love Allie and I’m kind of influenced already by what I know so I can’t say, but she’s been, like, the king of this society and so heavy is the crown that bears the throne,” the Halt and Catch Fire alum said. “So why don’t you just leave the crown where it is. I’m quoting Lisa Vanderpump from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The Society first debuted on Netflix in May 2019. The 10-episode drama follows a group of teenagers who get mysteriously transported to a copy of their town in which all of their parents are gone. While they enjoy their freedom at first, they soon learn they must band together to survive — or they will tear each other apart completely.

Allie and Will (Jacques Colimon) were in danger at the end of season 1, thanks to Campbell (Toby Wallace) — and no one is safe on this show.

“I think the show suggests that [they] could be [in] really serious danger,” creator Christopher Keyser told TV Guide in May. “After all, it would not be entirely outside the realm of what even Allie and Will had decided they needed to do in terms of consolidating power. I think the show suggests that people are willing to go to pretty dark places in order to protect themselves. I’m not saying that’s going to happen, but I don’t think anyone should feel like anyone is safe.”

In addition to Newton, Colimon and Wallace, the cast includes Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, José Julián and Alex MacNicoll.

Season 1 of The Society is streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer