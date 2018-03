Worlds are officially colliding. Season 4 of AMC’s spinoff Fear the Walking Dead will introduce Morgan (Lennie James) into the picture. What will the world of Madison (Kim Dickens) look like through his eyes? That is the question.

Scroll through Us Weekly’s exclusive season 4 photos below. Fear the Walking Dead season 4 premieres following The Walking Dead finale on AMC Sunday, April 15, at 10 p.m. ET.