



At odds. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, are often put in the middle of their parents disagreements, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The pair split in 2016, and are still not on good terms.

“Brad’s lost count of the times they haven’t been available to see him on special occasions, like birthdays or holidays,” the source tells Us. “On Halloween, Angie made no effort to organize any type of family get-together, so he had no access to the kids once again.”

Another insider adds, “Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad. She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children’s lives upside down.”

The Ad Astra actor, 55, and Maleficent star, 44, were together for nearly 12 years (they wed in August 2014) before splitting in September 2016 due to irreconcilable differences. The exes are working to resolve issues about their kids.

For more on Pitt and Jolie, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Brody Brown, Jen Heger and James Robertson