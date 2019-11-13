



Angelina Jolie still has anger toward Brad Pitt despite ending their marriage more than three years ago, multiple sources exclusively reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad,” says a source. “She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children’s lives upside down.”

Pitt, 55, and Jolie, 44, had been together for nearly 12 years — they tied the knot in August 2014 — before splitting in September 2016 due to irreconcilable differences. While the actor is desperate to move on, multiple sources reveal that Jolie can’t.

The Maleficent star, for one, is bitter that she can’t move with their children — Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — out of Los Angeles, where the actor is based. (The former pair — who have yet to finalize their divorce — share physical and legal custody of the kids.)

Jolie revealed in her Harper’s Bazaar December/January cover story that she’d “love to live abroad,” but “right now, I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

“Before the divorce, the entire family led a very nomadic existence, and that was because of Angie’s restlessness,” says a second source, but it led to a lot of fights. “Brad wanted the kids to have stability while Angie always said they were giving the children an idyllic childhood by exposing them to different countries, languages and experiences.”

Another thing Jolie is upset about? The fact that she didn’t want to marry the Ad Astra star in the first place. “She felt that Brad pressured her,” a source told Us in October, and as a result, it’s a reason she’ll “never get married again.”

