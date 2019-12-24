



Timing is everything, and that sentiment certainly holds true for exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

“They’ve always cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a dear old friend again. They have a real bond.”

The road there wasn’t an easy one though. The Morning Show star, 50, thought the Oscar winner, 56, “was her soulmate” before their split in 2005 after five years of marriage, according to the source.

Soon after, Pitt and Angelina Jolie went public with their romance. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars — who share Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 — went on to marry in 2014. They separated in 2016 and became legally single earlier this year. (Aniston, meanwhile, split from Justin Theroux in late 2017 after two years of marriage.)

These days, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and the Friends alum are on much better terms. He even attended her 50th birthday bash in February — and her holiday party on December 14.

“Jen and Brad are friends and occasionally connect,” another source recently told Us. “There’s no chance that a potential run-in between Jen and Brad [at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards and SAG Awards] will be tense or uncomfortable.”

For more details on the former spouses’ friendship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!