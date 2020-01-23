Not in the loop. Brad Pitt responded to the attention his reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston received at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

“I don’t know,” the actor, 56, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, January 22. “I’m blissfully naïve and I’m gonna stay that way.” Pitt mentioned that he had not read any headlines about the viral moment.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Aniston, 50, prompted a fan frenzy when they were spotted celebrating their respective SAG wins backstage on Sunday, January 19. The exes, who were married from 2000 to 2005, took home Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Pitt was seen watching the Friends alum’s speech from backstage, which she later told Extra was a “sweet” gesture. “We’ve all grown up together, we really have,” she gushed on Sunday. “It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working. You don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going.”

Aniston was “so happy, thrilled and surprised while explaining how she felt excited and overwhelmed” about her win in the press room, according to an eyewitness. Meanwhile, Pitt was spotted saying, “Oh, wow,” as he smiled while watching her acceptance speech.

Photographer Vivien Killilea Best, who captured the run-in, detailed the encounter on Instagram. “The reunion you’ve all been waiting for happened tonight. And it was captured for you to see by Vivien Best Photography,” she wrote on Sunday. “I was backstage at the SAG-AFTRA awards and heard a familiar voice shouting ‘Aniston! ANISTON!’ I turned around and saw this gem of a moment happen.”

The Morning Show star raved about her experience in a Monday, January 20, Instagram post. “No wrinkles… harder than it looks!” she captioned pics of herself in her Dior gown. “Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work!”