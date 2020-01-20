Be still my beating heart! When Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt shared a special moment (read: laughter and smiles) at the 26th annual SAG Awards on January 19, 2020, the people of the Internet justifiably lost their minds. How could you not, knowing the couple used to be king and queen of Hollywood’s red carpet?

See the Evolution of Brad Pitt’s Single Style Over the Years

Both fans and celebrities had a lot of feelings after that brief encounter. Rumer Willis commented on a photo of the two, “My tender heart can’t take this.” And Jamie Lynn Spears said, “WE WILL BE TELLING OUR GRANDKIDS ABOUT THIS. THAT’S HOW IMPORTANT THIS IS.”

The Hollywood heartthrobs started dating in 1998, when Aniston was 29 and Pitt, 35. They were all smiles when they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the 51st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 1999. That was just the beginning for the world-famous couple, who got married in Malibu on July 29, 2000.

5 of the Biggest Celebrity Splits: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris and More!

But after five years of marriage, they ended up calling it quits in 2005 as Pitt gained interest in his now ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. 15 years later, though, Pitt calls Aniston his “close friend.” He reportedly attended her 50th birthday party in February and her Christmas party in December.

Even though the two aren’t romantically involved, there’s nothing more exciting than the two interacting on the red carpet — where their relationship began. Keep scrolling to see Aniston and Pitt’s best red carpet moments together over the past two decades. Be warned: You might want to keep some tissues nearby…