Brad Pitt earned his Hollywood heartthrob status the moment he hit scene some three decades ago. And he’s carrying that on in 2019 with his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, making a triumphant return to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, May 21.

And, of course, Pitt brought the swagger he’s developed throughout his career, transforming his style over the years — perhaps most notably in the aftermath of his split from Angelina Jolie.

The power couple went their separate ways in September 2016 after 12 years together (they were married for two), and the divorce coincided with the actor scaling back on his time in the spotlight. But, when he does make a solo public appearance, he does so in style.

There is no question Pitt has always been a style chameleon. In the early ’90s, he was known for his laid-back fashion — rocking long locks, patterned shirts and a bit of scruff. During his relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow and later his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, the actor became very much the leading man both on screen and on the red carpet. He regularly stepped out in designer suits and tuxedos, but he still managed to add a bit of SoCal flair in the form of sun-kissed strands and his all-around cool-guy attitude.

During his decade-plus time with Jolie, however, Pitt embraced his rustic side. While he and the actress would occasionally make an ultra-glam awards show appearance together, he largely kept things casual with ever-changing facial hair and bohemian separates.

In the wake of the couple calling it quits, Pitt has seemingly come into his own once again — choosing a classic-with-a-twist sartorial direction that pays homage to many of his past looks. And, by the way, we’re here for it.

Keep scrolling to see Pitt’s single style transformation!