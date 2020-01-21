Jennifer Aniston Raves About 2020 SAG Awards After Brad Pitt Reunion

On cloud nine! Jennifer Aniston says her time at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19 — which included a big win in her category and a “sweet” interaction with ex-husband Brad Pitt — made for an unforgettable night.

The actress, 50, raved about the awards show on Monday, January 20, as she posted two photos to Instagram. In the first pic, she smiles and throws a peace sign at the camera as she reclines in the backseat of an SUV in a seeming effort to avoid wrinkling her dress, a mermaid gown designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior.

In the second snapshot, her gown is draped over the edge of a bathtub next to the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series statuette for her work on The Morning Show.

“No wrinkles… harder than it looks!” she quipped in the caption. “Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work!”

In her emotional acceptance speech on Sunday, Aniston said she felt like she had “kind of grown up” alongside the other SAG Award attendees. “I know the few times I have been invited back into this room over the last 20-something years, it has been so special, the times that I have been invited,” she added. “And to be up here is truly an honor.”

Backstage, Aniston crossed paths with Pitt, 56, who won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The former pair, who were married from 2000 to 2005, were seen congratulating each other and momentarily holding hands.

Vivien Killilea Best, the photographer who captured the reunion, revealed on Instagram that Pitt shouted out Aniston’s name as she arrived backstage. “The reunion you’ve all been waiting for happened tonight,” she wrote. “I was backstage … and heard a familiar voice shouting ‘Aniston! ANISTON!’ I turned around and saw this gem of a moment happen.”

Pitt also watched Aniston’s acceptance speech on a monitor backstage at the event, which Aniston called “sweet” in an interview with Extra. “We’ve all grown up together, we really have,” she added. “It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working. You don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going.”