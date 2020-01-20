Quite a night! Jennifer Aniston couldn’t have been happier following her big win at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19.

After taking home the SAG Award for her role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Aniston, 50, reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt backstage — a reunion fans couldn’t wait to see. Pitt, 56, won a SAG Award just moments before Aniston for his part in Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

“She was so happy, thrilled and surprised while explaining how she felt excited and overwhelmed,” an eyewitness in the press room told Us Weekly. She was also making jokes with reporters during the interview.

“Reporters were commenting that this was the happiest they’ve ever seen her, the best mood they ever witnessed from the typically press-shy, more closed off Jen,” a source told In Touch magazine.

The Dumplin’ star was shocked when she took home the award for best female actor in a drama and became choked up during her speech. When she won, Pitt, who was married to Aniston from 2000 to 2005, watched her speech backstage and was seen saying, “Oh wow,” as he smiled.

Pitt was also “relaxed and self deprecating” in the press room and was joking with the reporters.

Meanwhile, Aniston was spotted applauding for Pitt after he cracked a joke about his marriages during his acceptance speech.

Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” the Oscar winner joked about the actor he portrayed in the drama. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.”

After Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005, Pitt went on to marry Angelina Jolie and the two share six children. They divorced in 2019. Meanwhile, Aniston was married Justin Theroux for two years before they separated in 2017.