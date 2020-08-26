New flame! Brad Pitt is dating German model Nicole Poturalski as his divorce from Angelina Jolie continues, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, 56, was spotted in France with his new love interest on Wednesday, August 26, arriving at Le Bourget airport outside of Paris. The duo dressed casually and both wore masks to keep themselves safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Pitt kept his head down upon arrival, wearing dark sunglasses and a newsboy hat. The pair later made their way to the actor’s chateau in the South of France.

Pitt’s romantic getaway comes in the middle of a heated back-and-forth between him and Jolie, 45, from whom he split in September 2016. While the pair became legally single in April 2019, they are still at odds over determining custody of their six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Before heading to court in October, the Maleficent actress attempted to disqualify the judge presiding over their case, John W. Ouderkirk.

“Brad says Angelina has gone way too far this time,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this month. “He’s left with no other option but to dig in and fight back — hard.”

According to court documents, Jolie believed that the judge, who officiated the pair’s 2014 wedding, “failed to disclose” that he had a working relationship with one of Pitt’s lawyers. Despite her claims, Ouderkirk asserted in a response to her filing that he “can and will remain impartial” in the case.

“All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, told Us. “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there’s transparency and impartiality.”

While the former couple continues to battle it out for their children, a source revealed that the eldest of the six are “acutely aware” of the messy details of their parents’ divorce and have been visiting a family therapist throughout the process.

Before sparking a romance with the German model, Pitt was linked to jewelry designer and holistic healer Sat Hari Khalsa and actress Alia Shawkat. Despite rumors, the Arrested Development alum, 31, denied in June that she was anything more than friends with the Fight Club actor. A source previously told Us that the pair have a “very organic and easy” connection.

“They have an incredibly tight bond and trust each other implicitly,” another insider explained in May. “Alia’s been a wonderful help for Brad during this major transition.”