



Brad Pitt has a new lady in his life! The actor, 55, is dating jewelry designer and holistic healer, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

According to the source, Khalsa, 50, “is earthy,” and much more low-maintenance than the women he’s been with in the past. “She’s very strong,” adds the insider, “and has a beautiful mind. That’s what he’s attracted to.”

The unexpected duo first sparked hookup rumors a year ago, when they were photographed at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala, an annual benefit thrown by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. They spent the evening sitting side by side, laughing and talking intimately.

Their relationship, however, isn’t too heavy or serious just yet. “Brad’s not in that mind-set,” notes the source, but still, “Sat is very special to him and someone he enjoys spending time with.”

Pitt was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2016. He and Jolie are parents of Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.

